PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health recently purchased a high-tech floor cleaning machine for its hospital campus in Paris.

The machine was part of a gift from the Horizon Health Foundation to help keep the growing facilities clean.

“When it comes to investments in local healthcare, we are proud to support equipment and technology,” said Randi Bohannon, who serves as the Foundation’s executive director.

The compact floor scrubber, powered by artificial intelligence and robotic technology, is designed for self-operated cleaning. After being ridden by a person or operated independently, it then sends a text message when each job is completed.

“The machine can clean a floor in about half the time it takes a person,” said Whitney Sprinkle, who serves as an environmental services and housekeeping manager at Horizon Health. “However, it is not replacing any staff. It will make their jobs a little easier and free them up to do other things.”

The scrubber’s advanced technology electrically converts tap water into a detergent-free solution for safe and effective cleaning. While cost-effective and environmentally friendly compared to traditional floor cleaning chemicals, the machine doesn’t leave behind residue, which minimizes any accidental risks.

Over a three-week period, the machine has cleaned more than 162,000 square feet of flooring, operating independently more than 70 percent of the time. The machine has also been “taught” to clean nine different locations throughout the Horizon Health campus.