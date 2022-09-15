SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Horace Mann Educators Corporation was awarded Gold Level for its sustainability efforts in a variety of environmental areas.

Horace Mann, a financial services company, plans to cut its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions in half by 2030 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addition, Horace Mann has implemented or initiated sustainable practices in the areas of energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, green products/services, vehicle emissions, renewable energy and biodiversity.

“Horace Mann is committed to protecting the environment through the implementation of sustainability best practices,” said Don Carley, who serves as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Horace Mann. “We understand the importance of doing our part to contribute to a larger environmental benefit.”

Over the years, Horace Mann has taken significant efforts to improve water conservation, biodiversity and reduce vehicle emissions. The company installed more water efficient fixtures throughout its headquarters.

Its grounds crew fosters biodiversity by incorporating native plants into landscaping to attract butterflies and pollinators.

“In the past couple of years, we have installed a new, more efficient HVAC system; more than 500 solar panels; LED lighting and lighting motion sensors and replaced our single-pane windows with double-pane insulated glass,” Carley said. “Due to these improvements, we have reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by more than one-third since 2019.”

The company also supports employees driving electric vehicles by including electric charging stations in its employee parking lot.

“We applaud Horace Mann for its continued efforts to be an environmentally conscious corporate citizen in Central Illinois,” said Harv Koplo, who serves as the Treasurer of Sustainable Springfield. “The Horace Mann campus has always been a gem in Springfield’s downtown, but to know the company is actively practicing sustainability and has goals to continue to reduce its carbon footprint is inspiring and sets a great example for others in the capital city.”

The award is part of Sustainable Springfield’s Green Leadership Program.

For more information on Horace Mann’s commitment to the environment, visit its Corporate Social Responsibly page.