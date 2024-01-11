MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Piatt County non-profit needs the community’s support for an indoor riding facility.

Hope Lives Youth Ranch helps children who have been diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, and depression. They use donkeys and horses to provide a safe learning environment for kids and to help them with their diagnosis.

Now, a GoFundMe has been created to help the program year-round. Officials said that without the indoor space, Hope Lives is limited to only running while the weather is favorable.

“I wanted to start a lesson program, and then I actually read a book by Kim Meeder about her ranch in Oregon that does exactly the same kind of thing,” Founder Emily Reichman said. “And I really felt God was leading me to do riding therapy instead.”

If you would like to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.