Hope Center provides free groceries to people in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The pandemic has made it hard for a lot of people to cover basic living expenses. In Urbana, the Hope Center is helping offset some of that burden by providing free groceries in town.

The Food Pantry has a drive-thru format. All you’ll need to do is drive to the Hope Center in Urbana, bring an ID and proof of your address. Then, someone on site will ask you for a list of groceries, fill up a cart and put it in your trunk.

Organizers said combatting food insecurity is one of the most important factors in protecting the community from COVID-19.

“A lot of people need it that have never needed help before,” managing director Marti Pearson said. “This is just a wonderful way to help your budget if you’re covering other things.”

Distribution days are on every Wednesday from 10:00AM to noon, and 5:00P.M. to 6:00P.M.

If you’d like to donate groceries or become a volunteer, reach out to the Hope Center on their Facebook page.

If you can’t drive to get groceries, there are some alternatives. A group known as ‘Silver Hearts’ delivers free groceries to their neighbors in Urbana. At the U of I, the Food Assistance and Wellbeing Program is open at the ARC on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

To learn more about ‘Silver Heart’s’, click here. To learn more about the Food Assistance program at U of I, click here.