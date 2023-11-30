POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois foundation set up a holiday scene to help kids and horses.

For the last three years, Potomac’s Hooves of Hope has held “Christmas in the Barn.” People raise money for ponies, horses, and their donkey named Sparky.

Hooves of Hope’s Gabby Remole said they’re auctioning off themed Christmas trees with handmade ornaments to support equine activities for kids.

“To see the smiles on the faces of kids of all ages,” she said, “I feel like everyone is rendered to a child when they enter the door and see the arena all lit up and see all of the trees.”

A silent auction will give people a chance to score the custom trees, as well as wreaths and other gifts. Christmas in the Barn will continue through Saturday. For more information, visit christmasinthebarn.org.