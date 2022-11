HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Hoopeston is under a boil order due to a water main break.

The City of Hoopeston Water Department said the area under the boil order includes W. Main St. to W. Thompson St. and N. Sixth Ave. to N. Dixie Hwy. This order does not include the west side of N. Dixie Hwy.

Hoopeston will be under the boil order until further notice.