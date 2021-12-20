Hoopeston mayor dies at 72

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Incumbent Hoopeston mayor Bill Crusinberry has died. He was 72 years old.

Crusinberry, a longtime Hoopeston resident, spent the last 16 years serving the city of Hoopeston and its residents, serving as an alderman and then as mayor. He was elected to his fourth term earlier this year, but announced on Dec. 7 that he would be stepping down due to his health. Crusinberry was diagnosed with cancer in February of last year.

Crusinberry died at his home Friday evening before his resignation was to become effective on Tuesday.

According to his obituary, Crusinberry was a member of the First Church of God in Hoopeston, the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce, the Lion’s Club, the Sons of the American Legion and the Hoopeston Jaycees. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Illinois Fighting Illini, spending time with his family and traveling with his wife Brenda.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the First Church of God, immediately followed by a memorial service. Memorials in his honor may be made to the First Church of God or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (which builds homes for disabled veterans).