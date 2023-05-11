CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Hoopeston is wanted for domestic battery and Crime Stoppers is asking the public for tips regarding his location.

Crime Stoppers officials said Mason Livingston’s last known address is in Hoopeston, but his alleged crimes happened in Champaign County. Records from the Champaign County Jail indicate that Livingston was arrested by Rantoul Police for domestic battery on March 9, 2022, and he was booked into the Champaign County Jail.

Charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office with domestic battery with a prior conviction, Livingston pleaded guilty during trial on April 25, 2022, public court records show. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and was released from jail with no further time to be served.

Court records also show that in January of this year, Livingston’s probation was revoked, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has yet to be caught.

Livingston is described as being 34 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has reddish-brown hair intermixed with purple tufts and blue eyes.