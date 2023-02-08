HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Hoopeston woman is mourning the death of her son’s horse after she said someone murdered him earlier this week.

Kristy Garrison said on Facebook that her son A.J. owned a horse named Apache who was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday. Someone had apparently trespassed on A.J.’s property and shot Apache before leaving.

She called Apache a “kind and gentle animal” and said the discovery was heartbreaking for her family.

“There is no excuse for intentionally killing a gentle animal just for entertainment,” Garrison said. “I hope that whoever trespassed on private property and took pleasure in killing Apache is caught.” Garrison’s parents offered a $200 reward for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. In an edit to her post, Garrison added that more people upset by the crime also stepped in to add to the reward, which now sits at just under $1,500. “I really hope someone starts talking so this person can be held accountable,” Garrison said. Anyone who can provide information about Apache’s murder is asked to call the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office at 217-442-4080.

