HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Nonperishable food items are being collected from Nov. 6 to 17 for a food drive at Hoopeston’s First Financial Bank.

Food items can be dropped off at 323 East Main Street during normal business hours. Once the drive wraps up, the food will be given to local organizations to help people in need.

“Helping the communities we serve comes naturally to our team, and this is a fun, impactful volunteer effort that will benefit the neighbors who keep our communities vibrant,” said Roddell McCullough, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for First Financial Bank.

This is the second year that First Financial Bank, its associates and community members have held a food drive. Last year, they gathered more than 7,600 food items. Through these efforts, they have helped feed their service areas of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

The food drive is just one part of First Financial’s commitment to helping the communities they serve. Last year, First Financial and its partners gave more than 12,000 volunteer hours and over $4.3 million in donations. First Financial also reached $8.5 million in philanthropy, or 226% of the goal, in its Community Benefits Agreement for 2018-2022.