HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire broke out at a bowling alley in Hoopeston on Saturday.

It happened at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley, located at 719 West Elm Street. Hoopeston Fire Chief Joel Bird said a small grease fire broke out in the kitchen and it was extinguished quickly. No one was hurt.

The bowling alley was able to open for league bowling the following night.