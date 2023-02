HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Police have asked people to stay away from an area with electrical lines down.

Around 6:30 a.m. this morning Police said W. Main Street & W. Penn Street between 1st Avenue and S. 3rd Avenue are closed due to electrical lines being down. They said crews were on the way to address the problem.

Police added that the lines are down in roadway and are low hanging and are asking everyone to stay away from the area.