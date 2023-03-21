VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce and Vermilion Advantage have released a statement announcing that they will be merging beginning April 30.

The change comes alongside the announcement that current Hoopeston Chamber President Valerie Hinkle announced her retirement. Upon Hinkle’s retirement, the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce will be merging with the Vermilion County Chamber of Commerce through Vermilion Advantage.

Officials said that Nicole Van Hyfte, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, will be visiting Hoopeston businesses to show the advantages that will be offered through this merger.

The statement said that Vermilion Advantage provides strategic leadership on critical business issues – leading economic & workforce development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality-of-life issues and providing a network of information & business contacts, and advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment.

Vermilion Advantage said they welcome businesses of all types and sizes and would like to help you in any way they can. They are comprised of over 500 members that support Vermilion County.

For anyone wanting to become a member of the Hoopeston Chamber and/or Vermilion Advantage, they are offering a discounted rate between March 20 – April 30.

If you are already a member of Vermilion Advantage, you do not need to do anything.

You can find more information about being a member of Vermilion Advantage here.