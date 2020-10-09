Hoopeston Area School District uses temporary full-remote learning

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Area School District officials said an increase in COVID-19 cases among the schools caused them to temporarily suspend in-person learning.

In a message to families, Superintendent Robert Richardson said they will have full-remote learning from October 13-23. They are expected to resume in-person learning on October 26.

This comes after the superintendent said there have been several positive cases within the district over the last few days.

Teachers will be available to help students by phone, email or Google Meets, according to the superintendent. Anyone experiencing technology difficulties is asked to call their child’s school office for help.

Additionally, the superintendent stated the District will be passing out weekly lunches during remote learning. You can pick up meals on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m.. Those pick-up locations include:

East Lynn Fire Station

Behind Hoopeston High School

Rankin Lions Club

Wellington Post Office

Meals will also be distributed to families who live in the country. If you would like to sign up for remote meals, you are asked to email your name, home address and number of meals needed. Those requests need to be sent by 12 p.m. on October 13 for the October 14 distribution. Those who already contacted the cafeteria will stay on the list until in-person instruction starts again.