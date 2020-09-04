Hoopeston Area School District reports positive COVID-19 test

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 superintendent said they have a positive COVID-19 test within the district.

In a message to families, Superintendent Robert Richardson said Hoopeston Area High School is working with the Vermilion County Health Department to perform contact tracing. He did not say if the case was from a student or teacher.

Richardson stated individual students and staff members have been notified and are being encouraged to get tested for the virus. Custodians are also deep cleaning areas that individual had been throughout the school day.