Honoring victims of car accident

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Two people died after a car accident Wednesday morning. Dozens of people gathered to honor their lives. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Vermilion County 900 North. 29 year old Tyler Pope and his 9 year old son Wyatt pope died. “Wyatt would want to help any other kid he could, anytime he could. This is his final chance to do that,” said Mack Brockett, Wyatt’s grandfather. Wyatt was in a car with his dad, Tyler Pope, when they got in an accident on Wednesday. Their car hit two others before crossing into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a third. Tyler Pope died. His son Wyatt was taken to the hospital. “He worshipped his son. He really did. Everything and anything he could do for Wyatt he did,” said Kelly Montgerard, Tyler’s aunt.

The community rallied behind Wyatt with hashtag “Pray for Wyatt” circulating on social media, but Wyatt Pope never recovered. He died Saturday morning. “We’re all just a wreck. I mean it’s a devastating tragedy. Nothing can ever prepare you for that,” said Brockett. “It really broke my heart the way he went, but I know he’s with the Lord in heaven and with his daddy,” said Montgerard. Now another part of Wyatt will live on as an organ donor. “Being a donor is what he would have wanted to help other kids go on,” said Brockett.

Though two lives were lost, this family says they find some peace in knowing the bond between father and son was never broken. “They’re going to be in heaven together and they’re going to be in eternal rest together,” said Montgerard.

The family says they are accepting donations for the funeral.

Direct donations can be made at

Sunset Funeral Home

200 E. West street

Georgetown Illinois 61846

Wyatt was a 4th grader at Pine Crest Elementary School in Georgetown. Students and staff are wearing red and black Tuesday to show support for the family.