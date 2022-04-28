CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Each spring, on April 28, Worker Memorial Day events are held around the country to remember individuals who lost their lives on the job.

The AFL-CIO of Champaign County and the East Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council established the Champaign County Worker Memorial Site in 2002 in Dodds Park.

This year, the AFL-CIO said “they have an impressive group of individuals to honor with induction to the memorial” along with those who have previously been recognized for their service.

“It’s to remind people that although we made significant progress as a state and as a country in making workplaces and job sites safer, we still have a lot more work to do. We lose over a hundred workers at the workplace in preventable deaths every year in Illinois,” Pat Devaney, with the AFL-CIO, said.

This year, new honorees were Arthur Revell, Jeffrey Croix, Chris Oberheim, Paula Dowling, and Ross Booker.