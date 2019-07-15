Honoring Gold Star veterans

Charles Reese

Jackie Ray McElwee

Glenn David McElroy

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The town of Sidney has a rich heritage in military history, and within that, three Gold Star veterans.

A Gold Star veteran signifies someone who died in combat.

The post commander with Sidney’s American Legion told us about the three from Our Town Sidney.

Jackie Ray McElwee was killed in combat in Vietnam.

Charles Reese died during a battle at sea, although he couldn’t remember where or during which war.

Glenn David McElroy was a helicopter pilot, whose copter was shot down.

“A lot of people don’t know what these three guys did. When we talk to people about it, or tell people about it, they want to know ‘why hasn’t this been publicized or whatever,’ we try to do that the best they can,” said post commander Bill Hensch.

He told us recently, parts of the McElroy’s body were recovered, proving it was him who died at war.

The Arlington National Cemetery dedicated a place for him.