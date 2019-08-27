Honoring firefighters

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA)– Firefighters have spruced up their old fire station, and the renovations are paying tribute to those who put their lives on the line to save others. They repainted parts of the the building, and they’re honoring first reponders who have been hurt in the line of duty.

The fire chief says it was time for the building to get some new color, so the firefighters started thinking about what they could do to spice the building up a bit. They decided to paint the doors black and put a thin red line across it. The numbers on the doors are the names of the trucks. It was done about a week ago. This is something other fire departments do to show respect for firefighters who have been hurt or killed on the job. The fire chief says the response from the community has been great. The fire chief says he hopes it will stay on the building as long as it can with stand the weather.