DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Wreaths Across America honors veterans who have passed by placing a wreath on their graves.

Danville has a national cemetery filled with nearly 12,000 graves of Veterans, but only about 2,000 wreaths are being sponsored.

Tammy Williams, the location coordinator for Danville Wreaths Across America, said she wants to honor every single veteran there. but she needs your help.

If you want to sponsor a wreath or learn more you can visit their website, here.