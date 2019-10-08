Honor ride sends heroes soaring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An area honor ride will give flight to some American heroes. Sunday is the 7th annual Ride in Honor visiting veterans’ memorials at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Spaulding Veterans Memorial, Oak Ridge Cemetery and New Berlin Area Veterans Memorial.

Wreaths, donated by Fifth Street Flower Shop, will be placed at each location. Bikes, cars and trucks are all welcome. An end-of-ride event takes place at VFW Post 755, on Old Jacksonville Road. Proceeds benefit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

7th Annual Ride in Honor

Staab Funeral Home

1109 South Fifth Street, Springfield

Sunday, October 13

Registration: Noon

Kickstands up: 1 pm

$10 per rider/car

$5 per co-rider