Honor Flight designed to be HerStory

ILLINOIS (AP) — A program honoring women veterans and their service wants to send them to Washington, D.C. to tour war monuments for a day and be celebrated for their service on their return home.







Operation HerStory is looking for 100 women who served during WW II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and periods in between 1940 – 1975 to participate in the Honor Flight.

It’s partnered with Honor Flight Chicago which is a non-profit dedicated to providing veterans with honor and closure. It will be the first all-female Honor Flight in the state.