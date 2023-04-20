URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Spring typically means sunshine and blooming flowers. It also means honeybee season is officially back in Central Illinois.

Bee Keeping Association Co-President Rena Wilson Jones said bees typically come out during the Spring and Summer time to find new homes. They begin reproducing by swarming and groups can have more than tens of thousands of bees.

She said they usually settle 20 feet away from their colony in trees and shrubs.

“In their transition to a new location they’re usually quite passive because they’re really not looking for trouble,” Jones said. “They don’t have a colony or a hive to protect. So, they really want to be incognito. They want to just settle in, find a new home and then start again.”

Jones said you should contact the Central Eastern Illinois Bee Association instead of trying to get rid of them yourself.