MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a man shot and killed Sunday has been released. Coroner Michael Day says 33-year old Corey Laster died from massive internal damage after being shot in the back. He also sustained a superficial gunshot wound to the leg as well.

Police say he was shot about 1:30 pm, in the 900-block of North Morgan Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The killing is being investigated as a homicide. An inquest is pending.