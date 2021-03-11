Homeowner is upset a landfill may go by his home

Effingham County, Ill. (WCIA) —

A potential new spot for a landfill in Effingham County is making some people angry. The Effingham County Board was supposed to have a meeting today to talk about the spot, but it was postponed until next week.

Dan Borries’ front porch looks out to the sunset. He has a pond over to the side, where he sits to watch the sunset as well. If the board votes “yes” he may be looking at a giant landfill in the future.

“It’s going to basically ruin our lives as we know it,” Borries said.

One man is upset the Effingham County Board may vote to put a landfill right by his home.

“There’s no way that they can put a landfill that close to us and not keep that odor on their property,” Borries said.

Landfill 33 is about a half a mile away from Dan Borries’ home.

“Our home and property has already been devalued by 20% three years ago,” Borries said.

Borries has lived at his house for over three decades, years before Landfill 33 was put in. That landfill is about to reach its full capacity, so the board is looking for a new space. Right now, the potential new spot for a landfill, will be much closer.

“It seems to already be a done deal,” Borries said.

Borries has been going to all the meetings. He feels like he has no say in the matter and that his voice is not being heard.

“Since that hearing we cannot even talk to them,” Borries said.

Borries even asked county board members to come see what he’s talking about.

“I invited the county board members out here, before the hearing, you know, ask them to come out to see what we’re going to see,” Borries said.

Borries hopes the board will think of a new place for the landfill, before it devalues his home, property, and even his way of life.

“Its just horrible that we have to go through all of this when we’ve been here for 30-40 years,” Borries said.

As mentioned, the Effingham County Board meeting about the new landfill area was postponed. WCIA was not told why, but it is now scheduled for next week. WCIA plans to send a report to that meeting.