CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign homeowner is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Champaign Fire Department was called to 1314 South Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. for a report of a fire at the home. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames with the occupant standing outside.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and took a defensive stance, extinguishing the fire from the outside. Dashboard camera footage shared to the Champaign Fire Department’s Facebook page shows large flames coming from the home as the car’s driver arrived on the scene. Photos shared along with the video show that the home was reduced to a burnt shell by the time the fire was extinguished.

Fire investigators are still looking to determine what caused the blaze. No firefighters or civilians were hurt.