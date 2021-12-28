Homeless support group doing outreach amid winter weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana’s homeless support group has spent the past couple weeks talking to people without an address and telling them what shelter resources are available.



C-U at Home Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus III said it’s a timely effort with Tuesday’s dose of winter weather. Dalhaus said C-U at Home staff have being going to where homeless people gather – such as viaducts – to get basic information like the person’s name and needs. Then when the person comes to the C-U at Home shelter on East Washington Street, Dalhaus said the intake process will be quicker.

“Just having a short conversation with them,” Dalhaus said of the intake process. “How are you doing today? How was your day today? We’ve got your information. We’ve got the bed for you over here. Just really make it as comfortable and homey as possible for them.”



Dalhaus said C-U at Home’s headquarters on East Washington is about full of people needing homeless services. He said of 14 slots for women, 10 are filled. Of 48 spots for men, 30 to 40 are occupied.