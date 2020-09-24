Homeless students and challenges with virtual learning

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Virtual learning has been a challenge for many families this school year. It’s been even more difficult for students who are homeless. “What we’ve noticed with virtual learning is we have a lot of movement among our students in all of our districts, especially those that are online,” said Lucas Seilhymer, Project Success of Vermilion County CEO. When you’re homeless, finding one place to finish a class assignment isn’t always an easy task. “It’s stressful enough for an adult let alone a little one to have to worry about where they’re going to lay their head every night. Then you put a pandemic on top of it,” said Tricia Keith.

Tricia Keith, the Homeless Coordinator for the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education, says at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, 421 students identified as homeless in that area. “We have lots of students that are doubled up with other families which is probably our most recognized group of homeless students,” said Keith. Districts are offering support for all of their students including access to hotspots and in some cases opportunities for students to come to school to have internet access. Support services like the Boys and Girls Club are also helping with virtual learning and tutoring. However, Keith says some people still need more help. “I feel like calls have really increased this year not only for just basic needs but for rental assistance and water assistance and help with the power,” said Keith.

“We have noticed there is a lot of transientness because students are going wherever they can to try and get access to internet to get on and be able to do the virtual learning. With that it has led to a lot of homelessness and definite increase in just moving from place to place,” said Seilhymer.

The Regional Office of Education says since some homeless students aren’t at school, it’s become an even bigger obstacle to figure out who needs help. They’re relying on things like social media to let families know about resources that are available.

Some signs of potential homelessness for students doing virtual learning are frequent changes in the background of where the student is working, many different people in the background beyond just the student’s immediate family, a background in a motel, hotel, outdoors, or public area, a student or parent not reachable for periods of time, and a student unwilling to turn on the camera or with inconsistent internet.