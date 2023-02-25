CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council has approved grant money to five agencies that provide resources to the homeless population.

The Housing Authority of Champaign will receive $600,000 to be used for renovations to two buildings that will house the homeless. C-U at Home will get $260,000 dollars to expand staffing at its men’s transitional center to ensure 24-hour staffing. More than $200,000 will go to the City of Champaign Township for safety renovations and its low barrier Strides Center.

Just over $130,000 will go to Champaign County Regional Planning Commission for its landlord mitigation program. It helps landlords who’ve leased property to a homeless family to apply for funds to repair any damages to the property.



Finally, more than $40,000 will go to Cunningham Township for a street outreach van. It will be used across Champaign County.

It’s all part of a consolidated plan from the Cities of Champaign and Urbana. The mayor of Champaign told WCIA given the frigid temperatures during the winter months, it’s important that people have options where they can stay warm or cool off during the summer.

Here is the complete grant breakdown:

City of Champaign Township: Strides Shelter Safety Improvements: $210,787

CU at Home: Staffing Expansion to 24/7: $260,000

Cunningham Township: Purchase of Street Outreach Vehicle: $40,106

Housing Authority of Champaign: Renovation of Maple Grove: $600,000

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission: Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund: $136,548