Homeless advocate leads no shower fundraiser for 93 hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine not showering for several days. For some, this is a consistent reality.

One homeless advocate is hosting a no showering marathon.

Warren Charter is encouraging people to not shower for 93 hours to bring awareness.

This is inspired by how homeless people don’t have access to showers. CU at Home is the only men’s homeless shelter in town. The organization’s showers are not available from Friday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 12 p.m.

“Feeling like, I feel dirty, I feel greasy, I feel gross,” said Charter about not showering. “I don’t want to go. It’s been eye-opening to actually let myself get to this point and I’m only halfway through it. I don’t even want to think about going all the way to Tuesday.”

Charter is also raising money for the cause to pay for a transportable shower unit for the homeless.

