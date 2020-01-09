Home surveillance camera catches trailer thief

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A home surveillance camera caught a thief stealing a large trailer from a backyard.

It happened outside a home on Oregon Avenue between Cannon and East Williams Streets in Danville. The theft happened around 5:45 Tuesday morning.

The camera was too far away to get a clear image of the license plate or suspect, but it did show what kind of truck the suspect used. They pulled up to the back of the property, parked, hitched the trailer to the truck and left within five minutes.

The family says they would not press charges if whoever took the trailer returns it. “We work hard for what we have and we don’t have a lot, like everyone around here in the neighborhood,” said Dee Knight. “We just want it back. The police were great. They were out here as soon as we called them. I’m just thankful we had the surveillance cameras so we can see it and get it out there.” The family says they did not recognize the truck or the person in the video.

If you now anything about this, call Danville Police.