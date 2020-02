SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- Caroline Tonozzi has worked at U of I Veterinary Medicine for 17 years and has seen a lot of hurt animals. "I've seen a range of things from the neglect of being left outside in bad weather to things being shot at or buried or purposefully harmed," said Tonozzi. Some state lawmakers say the penalties for those crimes aren't harsh enough. "If I were to walk into a grocery store and steal a candy bar and then do the same thing a little while later and steal a second candy bar, the law treats that the same as if you abuse someone's animal severely, their pet animal and then it kills them," said Senator Steve McClure.

McClure says that behavior sometimes leads to bigger crimes. "Many serial killers start off killing pets and torturing," said Sen. McClure. McClure is filing a bill to stop that. "What this bill does is that if there's animal abuse that leads to death, the death of the animal or if it's torture and that leads to the death of the animal. Instead of being a class 4 penalty, its the more severe class 2 penalty," said Sen. McClure.