PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sheriff deputies are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery Friday morning.

It happened in the 200 block of West Central Street in Atwood.

The victims reported to deputies that two men forcibly entered their residence and that at least one was armed with a handgun.

One victim was hit in the head while the other was dragged by her hair out of a bedroom and into the living room. The victims reported that one of the suspects held them at gunpoint in the living room while the other suspect searched the residence for cash.

Both suspects are described as being white males, possibly in the ages of late teens into their 20s. Both suspects are reported to be slender to medium build.

The suspects were not located.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 762-5761.