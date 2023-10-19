SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After being recognized for their successful business operations and community support, Home Instead’s Springfield office donated $30,000 to Senior Services of Central Illinois.

Home Instead, Inc. is the country’s largest in-home care network in the country. Their services provide personalized care, support and education for aging adults and their families. The Springfield location is owned by Amy Best and Rob First.

On Thursday, Home Instead recognized their Springfield office and presented them with a check for $30,000. The check is used to make a donation to a local organization of the office’s choosing. A fellow Springfield organization, Senior Services of Central Illinois, was selected to receive the generous donation.

Home Instead Springfield has been in close partnership with SSCI since 2011. SSCI has supported older adults for over 50 years. They specialize in providing services to those who live independently with non-medical services.

SSCI plans to use the money to buy a new van for senior transport.