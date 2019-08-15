Home for women

Some neighbors concerned about new safe house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A house is drawing concern from neighbors. A safe house for women who were homeless, recovering from addiction or who were behind bars is having a grand opening. Invitations were sent out about a ribbon cutting. Some neighbors say they were concerned about who would move in or property value going down. The executive director hopes the community will see the value.

There will be a ribbon cutting on Sunday. The executive director says the governor’s wife, and other community leaders are expected to be there.

