ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews were called out to a home near Maple and Park about 3:20 am, Friday. When they arrived, the home was engulfed.

No one was in the structure. The family living there had moved out earlier in the week. They may have been evicted.

The cause is not known. The home is considered a total loss. Crews expect to be on scene for several hours as hot spots are flaring up.