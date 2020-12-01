Home decorated for the season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Christmas display caught the eye of a couple in town. Randy and Debbie Graham are the co-owners of Curtis Orchard.

They went for a walk near the Porter Park area and saw two houses decorated for Christmas.

“This is a good time to explore,” says Randy Graham, “Because with the nice weather, everyone’s setting up their displays and things. So it seems like every time we go out we find something new and different. It’s it’s really kind of fun to look for joy in the simple things in life.”

One of the lawn’s has more than 20 giant inflatable characters. Neighbors in the area have been decorating their homes for over 15 years.

You can drive by 2310 South Rising Road to check it out.