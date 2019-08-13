Home damaged by tornado

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man’s home about a mile outside of Assumption was damaged by a tornado Monday evening.

Mark Leafty did not realize the storm was on top of him until it hit his home.

The tornado ripped the top off of several trees in the front yard of the property he rents.

The tree branches ripped several holes in the roof of the home.

Leafty says “It started out I heard the trash cans moving, so I went outside, and the wind pulled the door out of my hand, so I shut the main door, and then it just sounded like a freight train coming through.”

Nobody was hurt and several members of a tree removal service in town came by to clean up the damage.