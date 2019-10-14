Home assistance lottery opens

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Residential Rehabilitation Lottery for Assistance begins Monday. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is paying for the lottery.

People are eligible based on income and home ownership of a single-family residence within city limits. Registration is 8 am – 5 pm at the Decatur Civic Center on the third floor.

The city’s Neighborhood Services Division will focus on assistance with accessibility, roof replacements or energy improvements. They’ll select names in a lottery-style system based, not only on income eligibility, but also how practical the project is.

The city will give priority to homes within the targeted revitalization area. People will find out if they won assistance at a later point. The lottery stays open until November 22.