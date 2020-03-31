Breaking News
Stay-At-Home executive order extended to April 30
Home adds holiday decorations

by: Demisha Ramirez

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — During the time of a pandemic, decorating your home may not be the first thing on your mind.

Nick Miner, who lives in Champaign, wanted to spread some good spirit while people have been ordered to stay home.

Outside of his home, you will see candy cane lights and other Christmas-themed decorations.

“I just wanted to give everyone something to smile about. Something that would maybe lower people’s anxiety. Maybe cheer up the neighborhood kids. And to say thank you to all the essential workers who are keeping us safe, fed, and keeping the country moving,” Miner said.

Photos Courtesy of Nick Miner

Miner also says he plans to put up more decorations soon.

