CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Holy Cross School is taking a monumental step by growing food without the use of soil.

The school is the first in the state to host an aquaponics tower. The idea is to educate students on creating sustainability, not just for themselves and their families, but for the entire community. Holy Cross can now educate its students on vertical farming thanks to Sky-High Aquaponics, a division of Tryon Technologies.

The towers are lightweight plastic with LEDs and a lever. There’s also a tank for Tilapia where plants can feed on their waste.

“Hopefully, they can take this not just into high school, college, but beyond,” said Meghan Burgess, a 5th grade teacher at Holy Cross. “Having possibly an aquaponics or hydroponics system at their homes, looking to it for the future and knowing if something happens, they have a way of providing for themselves, their families, their friends, whoever it may be in the future with these systems.”

Students will be able to grow produce like lettuce, spinach and strawberries. Then, the produce goes to feed families, help soup kitchens and so much more. A $15,000 tank can feed a family of four for a year.