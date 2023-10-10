DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — In light of the recent attacks in Israel, one Danville museum is reminding people of the tragedies of the Holocaust.

“Courage to Remember” is a traveling Holocaust exhibit that started Tuesday at the Vermilion County Museum. Panels in the exhibit went year-by-year, from 1933 until when the Holocaust ended in 1945. Each showed the horrors of what happened and how quickly they escalated.

“It’s still something that has an impact on our lives both in the past and today,” Museum Director Sue Richter said.

The exhibit uses the events of Nazi Germany to paint a grim picture of what happens through silence. It’s a similar scene to what the world is currently dealing with in Israel.

Richter went on to say that “Courage to Remember” reminds us of these past horrors to craft a more peaceful tomorrow.

“Tolerance is the big word here. It shows us that as a part of humanity, it’s something we should have for everyone, and that we should understand each other and where individuals come from in order to incorporate it into our own lifestyles,” she said.

Paula Pachciarz was one of the many who visited the exhibit. She said the Holocaust should remind everybody to stress equality to current and future generations — especially as we see one country dealing with turmoil overseas.

“Maybe it’s a very different culture, or maybe a different music, or a different language, but different does not mean less equal. Difference does not mean less human,” Pachciarz said.

The goal is peace and understanding.

“We all need to make it our own priority to find out the backstory, if you want to look at it that way, no matter who it is and who’s involved,” Richter said.

Visitors can explore the exhibit until Nov. 10. It will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be an open house on Oct. 26, which will feature speaker and Holocaust survivor Bill Gingold.