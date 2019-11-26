Holocaust exhibit coming to Central Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WCIA) – – A public library in Central Illinois is one of 50 chosen to host an exhibit called “Americans and the Holocaust.”



The traveling exhibition is the product of a partnership between the American Library Association and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. It depicts what Americans knew at various points leading up to, during and after the Holocaust.

The exhibit draws from documents, newsreels and thousands of articles from newspapers around the country, as well as public polls taken throughout the 1930s and 1940s. Hundreds of libraries applied for the exhibit. Marshall will host it for five to six weeks in early 2021.