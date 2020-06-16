Holiday World set to reopen

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) — Holiday World is set to officially open for the season on Wednesday.

The summer-time destination has made some changes to keep visitors safe during the pandemic. Among them is a reduction in the number of people allowed at the park each day.

You must now buy your tickets online ahead of time. That way the park can keep a county of who is coming in. “For us all, the goal is to bring the same guest experience we always have,” said Matt Eckert, Holiday World CEO. “We want to bring fun. We want to bring memories We’re just going to do it in a way that’s safer than our guests have ever seen.” Santa Claus Land sees over one million visitors a year. Splashin’ Safari Water Park will open on July 4.