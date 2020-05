CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This could be the cheapest Memorial Day gas prices in nearly two decades.

The national average is $1.87. The last time it was under $2.00 on the holiday was 2003.

Here’s the bad news: Illinois is the only state in the region whose average has jumped back over $2.00 a gallon mark. Currently it’s $2.15 in Champaign. That’s the same as it was last week. A month ago, a gallon was $1.85. Although a year ago, it was $2.75