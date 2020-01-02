Holiday tree collection dates set

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — The holidays are over, and that means it’s time to get rid of your Christmas Tree.

Urbana will have it’s tree collection during the second week of January. Starting Monday, January 6, the trees will be picked up on your normal U-Cycle day. It must be there by 6:00 a.m., not have any decorations on it, and it cannot be in a bag.

Champaign will only have one pick-up day this year. It’s Monday, January 13. Anyone within city limits can have their tree hauled away and be made into mulch.

The Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet is collecting trees to recycle until January 19. Some will be made into mulch, but others will be used as an artificial habitat for fish. Trees can be dropped off inside the maintenance entrance on Route 47.