Breaking News
Man dead after house fire, identified
Sign Up Now
Text WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations for Gift of Life Blood Drive on December 27th

Holiday travel rush

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —Nearly 116 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. 

That’s more than AAA has ever recorded before this time of year. 2019 marks the eighth straight year of growth. 


Nearly 105 million Americans are set to drive somewhere for the holidays. Nearly 7 million Americans are expected to fly. Another nearly 4 million people will ride trains, buses and cruise ships. 


The day after Christmas is expected to be the busiest travel day. If you’re driving through the Chicago area that day, experts predict the worst traffic will hit between 4:45 and 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.