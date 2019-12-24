Holiday travel rush

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —Nearly 116 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season.

That’s more than AAA has ever recorded before this time of year. 2019 marks the eighth straight year of growth.



Nearly 105 million Americans are set to drive somewhere for the holidays. Nearly 7 million Americans are expected to fly. Another nearly 4 million people will ride trains, buses and cruise ships.



The day after Christmas is expected to be the busiest travel day. If you’re driving through the Chicago area that day, experts predict the worst traffic will hit between 4:45 and 6:45 p.m.