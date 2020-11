NATIONAL (WCIA) — The Thanksgiving holiday is a peak travel period, but not this year.

With COVID-19, things are going to look a lot different. Health officials across the country are urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

A study from Gas Buddy found only 35 percent of Americans will be hitting the road. That is down from 65 percent last year. That means gas prices during Thanksgiving will be the lowest they have been in years.