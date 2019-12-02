Holiday store celebrates opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The Children’s Holiday store at Fairhills Mall opened its doors for the season Sunday. Families who came out to the opening were greeted by miniature therapy horses and even got to take a picture with Santa Clause. Kids were able to buy gifts that cost anywhere from a dollar to 15 dollars and all the proceeds benefit the Mini O’ Beirne Crisis Nursery. Organizers said the little shoppers have a blast.

“It’s really a neat experience for all the kids, they take a lot of pride in being able to choose these gifts and then if they can keep a secret, they have kind of a surprise for their loved ones on Christmas and it also shows them the joy of giving and being able to give back not only to their family but also to the community,” said Jessica Hargan, Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery Interim Director.

Wcia 3’s Day of Caring is collecting donations for the Mini O’ Beirne Crisis Nursery this Tuesday from 6 am to 7 pm. There will also be locations set up at the crisis nursery in Effingham. We will be taking up donations in our back parking lot in Champaign as well.

The Holiday Store will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. now through December 21st.