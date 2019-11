SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Jumpstart your holiday season at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library for the 5th Annual Fun Frosty Friday!

The museum will be hosting a free family event and includes trains, face painting, balloon art, and a signature life-sized candy land adventure,

Making an appearance will be the one and only Santa Claus along with a real-life ice princess.

All are welcome but all are told to watch out for the Grinch!